Walsall man scoops more than £40k worth of goodies including 'dream car'

WalsallPublished: Comments

A man from Walsall has been gifted a total of £47,000 worth of goodies including a "dream car" after winning an online competition.

Graham Palmer, from Walsall, pictured with his winnings along with Sean Hall, presenter for BOTB

Graham Palmer, was given a new Mini John Cooper Works from the online firm, BOTB, who hand over the keys to someone's "dream car" every week.

And the surprise didn't stop there, as £15,000 in cash was "stashed in the boot" of the car.

The 50-year-old, who works in Sainsbury's, said: "I was absolutely buzzing but in complete shock when I found out I had won – I have played for different cars for about two years now and I watch the videos of the winners online.

"I thought I might win one day if I kept on playing and my patience has paid off – my advice is to keep on entering the competitions because you never know."

Sean Hall, a presenter for BOTB, said: "It was fantastic to surprise Graham with such a lovely looking car, he clearly had no idea what was going on – I am sure the money will come in very handy to Graham."

People can find out more about BOTB and see a video of Graham's reaction, by visiting botb.com/.

