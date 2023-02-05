Walsall retail team shortlisted for national community award

Curry, Walsall

The staff at Curry's have been shortlisted for the Retail Week’s community hero award which celebrates people who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities.

The team raised more than £35,000 in the last year to help both their local community in Walsall and causes further afield.

This includes more than £15,000 for Smile for Joel, a charity supporting families torn apart by murder and terrorism, by supporting one of its sponsored runs this summer with a chance to win a large screen TV as well as 10 per cent off in store products for all runners and walkers that had signed up for the day.

They also sponsored Walsall’s Party in the Park this year, raised money for their local football team to provide much needed equipment for its young players, raised for the local Scouts and sponsored a local school to give its students a fantastic prom after a very difficult few years during the pandemic.

They are now getting ready to attend the Retail Week Awards ceremony in London on March 30 which will celebrate the standout achievements of the retail workforce over the last year.

Hanna Jackson, Managing Director at Retail Week said: “It’s always an incredibly difficult decision selecting the Retail Week Awards shortlist and that’s even more true this year.