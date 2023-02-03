Police have power to stop and search in Walsall overnight following town centre murder

Bailey was attacked on High Street, Walsall, near Asda, in the early hours of Saturday morning (Feb 4) and died a short time later.

West Midlands Police have been using Section 60 powers in both Walsall and Bloxwich since then.

A spokesman for the police said: "A Section 60 Order gives us the power to stop and search people we suspect may be involved in violence, without the need to have reasonable grounds.

"We use them when we feel there is a risk of violence, and they help us keep people safe.

"It will be in place from 3pm today until 7am tomorrow (Saturday) covering the areas of St Matthews, Bloxwich West and East, Blakenall, Birchills and Leamore."

Supt Pervez Mohammed said: "We don't take the decision to use S60 lightly and only after careful consideration. These powers allow us to stop and search people we may suspect may be involved in violence, or carrying weapons, without the need to have reasonable grounds. Our aim is to keep everyone safe.

“We will have increased patrols in these areas and uniformed officers. The increased presence of officers and the additional powers helps us to keep our communities safe.”

The murder investigation into Bailey's death continues and police say they are working around the clock to identify those behind his killing.

"Our investigation is making progress and we’re following up a number of positive lines of enquiry," the spokesman added.

Anyone with CCTV, mobile phone footage or dashcam footage has been asked not to share it on social media, but to get in touch with us.