Walsall Manor Hospital becomes first district general hospital in the country to offer robot arm-assisted surgery for hip and knee replacements

Walsall Manor Hospital

The innovation within the trauma and orthopaedic (T&O) department gives Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust the opportunity to blaze a trail for elective arthroplasty – surgery to restore joint function.

The first two operations were carried out earlier this week – a partial and a total knee replacement.

Consultants say the £1.8m technological investment will transform outcomes and experience for patients and are excited to see what the future holds.

Mr Thomas Moores, clinical director for T&O, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our patients and equally as exciting for our surgeons to be involved in such cutting-edge advancements.

“The precision that Mako SmartRobotics allows in joint replacement surgery will transform the way total knee replacements are performed.

"For our patients there will be shorter lengths of stay in hospital, reduced bone and soft tissue injury and improved outcomes such as greater flexibility and movement.

“This technology means surgeons know more about their patients than before and are therefore able to cut less.

"For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage, for others, greater bone preservation.

“Mako’s 3D CT allows us to create a personalised plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room.

"During surgery, we can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan.”

Fahad Hossain, consultant and director of research and development, said he was fortunate enough to be able to use this technology as a trainee back in 2015/16 when he worked in London.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements,” he said.

“We are proud to be the first district general hospital to offer this advanced robotic technology which further demonstrates our commitment to provide our communities with improved healthcare.”

Mr Hossain said the department was also delighted to have secured acceptance from the NHS Health Research Authority for the prestigious Robotic Arthroplasty: a Clinical and cost Effectiveness Randomised controlled trial (RACER trial).