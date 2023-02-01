Notification Settings

Walsall business owners invited to police meeting in wake of Bailey Atkinson murder

Published:

Business owners in Walsall have been invited to a meeting with police in the wake of a fatal stabbing this weekend.

Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was attacked by a group of men on High Street, near Asda in the early hours of Saturday morning (28 January) and died a short time later.

Police officers have been visiting shops and businesses in the town inviting them to a meeting with Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby at Walsall Town Hall tomorrow (Thursday) at 6.30pm.

O2 manager Bal Kandola told the Express & Star: "Businesses have been asked to go to a meeting on Thursday with Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby.

"It is very short notice, we were given 24 hours notice which is not ideal, but I will be going because I have a list of questions about policing in Walsall.!

He added: "We had a robbery and it took the police 45 minutes to turn up by which time the men had long gone, it was two weeks ago and I've yet to make a statement.

"We see police officers between 2pm and 5.30pm and then nothing, I have so many videos of stuff happening in Walsall but nothing gets done."

A major murder investigation was launched into the death of 20-year-old Bailey Atkinson with the police appealing for information from the community.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, of Walsall Police, said: "We’re committed to working with partners across the borough to ensure Walsall is a safe place, and I’ve been speaking to people in the community to reassure then of the steps we are taking to ensure that.”

