Bingo hall which has lain vacant for years to become gaming centre

The former Luda Walsall electronic bingo hall in Park Street, Walsall. PIC: Google Street View

Luxury Leisure Ltd is looking to take over the Luda Walsall building, in Park Street, which has remained vacant since 2018 despite efforts to market the premises.

And members of Walsall Council’s planning committee are being urged to give the green light to the proposal for the adult gaming centre, despite some concerns the new venture could lead to an increase in crime.

If granted permission, the business would operate 24 hours a day and create around a dozen new jobs.

A report to committee said five letters of objection were received on the grounds the 24-hour opening would create anti-social behaviour and crime issues.

But officers said West Midlands Police had raised no objections to the proposal and added the planning inspectorate had previously concluded the presence of staff and customers would act as a deterrent and provide natural surveillance in the town centre.

Agents Lichfields said the failure of the previous electronic bingo business was down to people preferring the traditional way of playing the game and not a lack of demand for adult slot machine games.

They said: “The proposal is compliant with the development plan as a whole and there are no material considerations which indicate the application should be refused.

“The principle of the entertainment/leisure use at this premises has previously been established following an appeal and the proposals will result in bringing a vacant unit back into viable use, enhancing the vitality and viability of the town centre, through increased pedestrian footfall, new employment opportunities and increased expenditure.

“It is not considered that the proposed adult gaming centre will result in any adverse effects upon the amenity of the surrounding area, including the residential amenity of the closest residential properties and neither would it lead to an increase in crime, fear of crime or anti-social behaviour.

“The submitted noise assessment confirms that noise from the proposed use will be minimal and will be further mitigated by the shop front design, and any potential disturbance from comings and goings of customers will be managed by suitably qualified staff.”