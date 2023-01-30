Extra police patrols and search powers in Walsall town centre and Bloxwich after Bailey Atkinson murder

Bailey Atkinson was murdered in Walsall on Saturday

Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was attacked by a group on High Street, near Asda, in the early hours of Saturday and died shortly afterwards.

Police chiefs have vowed to work around the clock to bring those responsible to justice – and are pursuing "positive" lines of inquiry in the case.

And now Section 60 powers will be put in place in both Walsall and Bloxwich to help keep people safe whilst patrols have been increased as well.

Sergeant Phil Upton, Neighbourhood Policing Supervisor, said: "We don't take the decision to use S60 lightly and only after careful consideration.

"These powers allow us to stop and search people we may suspect may be involved in violence, or carrying weapons, without the need to have reasonable grounds. Our aim is to keep everyone safe.

“We will have increased patrols in these areas and uniformed officers. The increased presence of officers and the additional powers helps us to keep our communities safe.”

The powers allow police to stop and search people they suspect may be involved in violence without the need to have reasonable grounds. It will be in place from until 7am tomorrow covering the areas of St Matthews, Bloxwich West and East, Blakenall, Birchills and Leamore.

Meanwhile anyone with CCTV, mobile phone footage or dashcam footage of the incident on Saturday has been asked not to share it on social media, but to get in touch with the force.