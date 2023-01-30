Notification Settings

Fire crews work to stop business fire from spreading

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

Fire crews were called to stop a fire in a row of business properties from spreading.

The fire broke out on the first floor and left the garage damaged. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
Around 20 firefighters from Walsall, Bloxwich and Willenhall were called to Portland Street in Walsall at around 9.30am on Monday after reports of the fire on the first floor of a row of mixed business properties.

The first crew arrived within three minutes and crews using breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Two crews remained onsite to respond to any inquiries and also to keep an eye on the property.

20 firefighters were in attendance at the fire. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 09.30am on Monday 30 January we responded to a fire on the first floor in of a row of mixed business properties on Portland Street, Walsall.

"Four fire engines responded initially, crewed by around 20 firefighters from stations including Walsall, Bloxwich and Willenhall.

"Our first crew arrived within three minutes of being mobilised.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and fire crews liaised with West Midlands Police at the scene.

"Two crews remains in attendance to respond if needed.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

