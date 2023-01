#MISSING | Have you seen Oliwia?



The 17-year-old is missing from #Walsall and we're concerned for her safety.



She is 5' 1" and has shoulder-length blonde hair.



She is missing from #Walsall but could be in #Birmingham.



If you see her, call 999 quoting log 4444 of 27 January. pic.twitter.com/6pmGyafKXa