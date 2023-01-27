Firework events bring in a profit to Walsall after years of making a loss

Bonfire and firework displays were held in Walsall in November 2022 for the first time in two years. PIC: Walsall Council

The authority staged events in Bloxwich, Walsall, and Willenhall on November 4, 5 and 6 last year for the first time in three years following a Covid-enforced absence.

And a report to the economy and environment scrutiny committee revealed more than 19,000 people attended across the three displays and resulted in an overall profit of £13,375.

This is in stark contrast to 2019 when four events, including a display in Holland Park in Brownhills, saw the authority lose more than £53,000. Losses were also incurred in 2018 (£28,000) and 2017 (£22,000).

When proposals were initially put forward for the programme, a Diwali event was also planned for Walsall Arboretum on October 24 but this was shelved after forecasts revealed it would result in losses.

Customer feedback drew mixed responses however, with the biggest display at Walsall Arboretum drawing a 33 per cent ‘very negative’ rating with 32 per cent ‘broadly positive.

Issues raised included people feeling the 11,000 capacity event was overcrowded while others complained of a lack of food stalls and toilets as well as long waits to go on fairground rides.

There was a far more positive response in Bloxwich where the King George V playing fields event earned a 92 per cent positive rating and people complimenting it being well organised. The event at Willenhall Memorial Park display drew a 50 per cent positive rating.

The Healthy Spaces team report said: “Overall, the events were well run, were of good quality, were safe and offered value money.

“There were issues raised at the Arboretum that will need to be addressed in future years, most notably reducing the site limit, and increasing the food offer.

“Staffing of the events worked particularly well, with the Healthy Spaces Team itself staffing all events along with casual staff recruited through Starting Point.

“The team quickly got to grips with the requirements for setting up, what needed to be done on the evening and taking down the events.

“All income from the events was properly routed to council accounts in good time.

“The online Ticket Source system worked well and it is clear that the public are now well versed in purchasing online, resulting in there being no need to provide cash sales in future.

“Although there was significant competition from events around the region, the fact that bonfire night fell on the Saturday and that there had been very few events for the last two years due to Covid, meant that the public were out in force and almost all Saturday events were sold out.