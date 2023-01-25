Delight for ‘outstanding’ rated Walsall nursery where children ‘relish their time and sing with gusto’

Abu Bakr Nursery School in Wednesbury Road, Walsall. PIC: Google Street View

Ofsted has handed Abu Bakr Nursery, in Wednesbury Road, the highest possible rating of ‘outstanding’ following a two-day inspection of the services provided.

Government inspectors hailed the quality of education, the behaviour and attitudes of the children, their personal development and the leadership and management of the nursery.

Manager Asma Zaki said she was thrilled the confidence and independence of the children, which is instilled in them by the nursery, had been highlighted.

She said: “We’re all proud of the result we have received, particularly with everything that happened with the global pandemic.

“We’ve all worked really hard and are proud of all the parents. We’re thankful to them for choosing the services we offer here at the nursery.

“We just want to continue to thrive and provide more for the children here.

“The report underpinned everything about the children – their time here, how we encourage independence and getting them ready for the next stages in life.

“One of the catchy things that does come out in the report is the children become confident, independent individuals and that’s all we want with them so we can get them ready for school.

“The voice of the child was evident throughout the report and it was captured in the inspection.”

In their report, inspectors said: “Children relish their time in nursery. They enter nursery happily, greet their friends and staff and settle quickly into a wide range of activities.

“Children’s independence is nurtured. They confidently make choices and follow their ideas and interests.

“Children actively seek time with the staff, sharing news about what they have been doing at home and showing them their art and craft creations.

“Superb relationships between staff, children and their peers are apparent.

“Children sing with gusto. They join in with familiar songs and rhymes and enjoy choosing the songs they would like to sing.

“Children’s language and communication are given high priority. Staff successfully support children, especially those children who speak English as an additional language.

“Children’s love of books is nurtured by staff who add excitement and intrigue into their stories.

They added: “Managers and staff have an exceptional knowledge of children’s backgrounds and personal experiences.

“They are highly intuitive to provide children with experiences starting with children’s very basic needs, such as encouraging them to eat appropriately for their age.”

“Children become confident, independent individuals. They make informed choices and follow their own ideas and interests.

“Children’s behaviour is excellent. Their kindness and consideration towards others are exemplary.