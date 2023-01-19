Plans to turn old landfill site in Walsall into major new development

Land earmarked for 'employment floorspace' in Bentley Lane, Walsall. PIC: C4 Projects

Total Developments NW wants to take over the old Beatwaste land on Bentley Lane for a scheme that will build three large units totalling 42,000 sqm of employment floorspace.

The company had asked Walsall Council planners if they would need to carry out an assessment on the impact the development would have on the environment.

But planning officers have confirmed this step will not be required as part of application being put forward by Total Developments.

Alison Ives, head of planning, said: “Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council is of the opinion that it will not be necessary for an Environmental Statement to be provided for this proposed development.

“This conclusion is based on the criteria set out in the regulations and national planning policy guidance.”

Previously a landfill site, the area has been used as recreational space by residents for a number of years.

Agents Stantec said: “The applicant’s vision is to create a highly sustainable employment location, with employment facilities designed to the highest standard and incorporating sustainable design features.

“The facilities would deliver much needed employment provision in Walsall and meet an identified employment need.

“Local residents will continue to be able to access the site for recreational purposes with the introduction of pedestrian ‘green ways’.

“The employment units will be screened from the residential dwellings to the south by a landscape bund which will ensure residential amenity ismaintained from a visual and noise perspective.

“Three employment units are proposed at the site, the largest of which would be positioned adjacent to the M6 motorway.