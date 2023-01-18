Popular toy and train collectors fair returning to Walsall

Derek and Maureen Nathaniel, from Aldridge, who will have a stall at the upcoming toy fair

The Oak Park Active Living Centre, in Coppice Road, will be hosting the event on Sunday, with all tables now sold out.

Organisers and collectors, Geoff and Linda Price, say that the popularity of the toy fair is attracting a number of new dealers who offer a wider range of collectibles for the public.

There will be items such as collectible toy cars, trains, commercials, buses, and other toys including action figures, Lego, jigsaws, books and more.

There will be old and new items, with prices to suit all pockets.

People are invited to bring along their unwanted toys to sell, with dealers always keen to buy.

The toy fair opens to the public from 10.30am to 3pm.

Admission to the event is £2 for adults, £1.70 for OAP's and children can get in for £1.

There is free ample parking at the Oak Park Active Living Centre.