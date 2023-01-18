Arrest after laser pointed at police helicopter tracking vehicle in Walsall

The video on the National Police Air Service Twitter page shows the laser being fired on camera. Photo: National Police Air Service

The National Police Air Service was assisting in a vehicle stop in Walsall when the aircraft was targeted with a laser pointer from the ground.

National Police Air Service was targeted by a laser strike whilst assisting officers with a vehicle stop in #Walsall. Officers located the male in the act. Laser attacks are not only illegal but pose a danger to the crewpic.twitter.com/Ig6ci0zMri — West Midlands Alerts (@WestMidsAlerts) January 18, 2023

The person responsible was seen and detained by members of West Midlands Police Response soon after.

National Police Air Service made a statement on its Twitter page that said that offenders using laser pointers could be pin pointed and arrested and face up to five years in prison.

A spokesman for National Police Air Service said: "Last night, we assisted West Midlands Police with a vehicle stop in Walsall.

"Whilst doing so, we were targeted with a laser pointer.

"Fortunately, West Midlands Police Response were nearby and the offender was detained in the act.