Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Arrest after laser pointed at police helicopter tracking vehicle in Walsall

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Officers tracking a vehicle in a police helicopter escaped injury after having a laser flashed at them.

The video on the National Police Air Service Twitter page shows the laser being fired on camera. Photo: National Police Air Service
The video on the National Police Air Service Twitter page shows the laser being fired on camera. Photo: National Police Air Service

The National Police Air Service was assisting in a vehicle stop in Walsall when the aircraft was targeted with a laser pointer from the ground.

The person responsible was seen and detained by members of West Midlands Police Response soon after.

National Police Air Service made a statement on its Twitter page that said that offenders using laser pointers could be pin pointed and arrested and face up to five years in prison.

A spokesman for National Police Air Service said: "Last night, we assisted West Midlands Police with a vehicle stop in Walsall.

"Whilst doing so, we were targeted with a laser pointer.

"Fortunately, West Midlands Police Response were nearby and the offender was detained in the act.

"Offenders can be pin pointed in seconds and can be jailed for five years."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Transport
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News