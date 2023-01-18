Arrest after laser pointed at police helicopter tracking vehicle in Walsall

The National Police Air Service was assisting in a vehicle stop in Walsall when the aircraft was targeted with a laser pointer from the ground.
National Police Air Service was targeted by a laser strike whilst assisting officers with a vehicle stop in #Walsall. Officers located the male in the act. Laser attacks are not only illegal but pose a danger to the crewpic.twitter.com/Ig6ci0zMri— West Midlands Alerts (@WestMidsAlerts) January 18, 2023
The person responsible was seen and detained by members of West Midlands Police Response soon after.
National Police Air Service made a statement on its Twitter page that said that offenders using laser pointers could be pin pointed and arrested and face up to five years in prison.
A spokesman for National Police Air Service said: "Last night, we assisted West Midlands Police with a vehicle stop in Walsall.
"Whilst doing so, we were targeted with a laser pointer.
"Fortunately, West Midlands Police Response were nearby and the offender was detained in the act.
"Offenders can be pin pointed in seconds and can be jailed for five years."