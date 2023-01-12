Councillors support for striking workers

Walsall Town Hall

An amended motion by independent Councillor Pete Smith, who represents Blakenall ward, supporting hundreds of workers was narrowly passed at a full meeting of the authority on Monday .

Labour leader Aftab Nawaz had initially put forward a motion calling on Walsall Council to support nurses and ambulance staff in their efforts to get a ‘decent pay rise’ as well as urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to engage ‘directly, openly and honestly’ with the unions to end the dispute.

And Councillor Smith said, whilst he supported the motion, he believed it should be extended to include all public sector staff.

His amendment was supported by Labour and it was passed 17-16, with a number of councillors having to leave the chamber after declaring an interest.

Councillor Smith said: “I wouldn’t just single out the nurses and ambulance staff.

“What about train drivers and staff, what about the Post Office staff, what about Government officers, what about border security, what about teachers etc?”

After supporting the amendment, Councillor Nawaz said: “It makes sense we support the wider public services.

“The motion was focused on nurses and ambulance workers and the same argument applies to wider services.

“I also don’t accept the argument it would create more inflation in the system.”

Following the meeting, Councillor Smith said: “Walsall Council now officially supports the actions of workers in the public sector in fighting their corners against cuts to their wages in real terms – namely wage increases less than the rate of inflation.

“I know that this decision, now the official view of Walsall Council will not be able to directly effect the outcome of this “winter of discontent”, but I hope that at least it will show our struggling workers as well as the residents of Walsall that we are with them in their struggle.