Lifesaving plan to install 12 weapon surrender bins across Walsall

Mark and Beverley Brindley unveiling Walsall's first knife surrender bin last month. Inset: James Brindley.

Mr Brindley was fatally stabbed as he walked home in Aldridge on June 23, 2017, having been chatting to his girlfriend at the time of the violent attack.

It led to a foundation bearing the 26-year-old's name being set up in a bid to tackle the root causes of youth violence and knife crime across the borough.

Now it has unveiled plans for 12 weapon surrender bins at locations in Walsall and has urged people to help fund them so they can be rolled out.

Mark Brindley, James' dad, said: "We believe that our streets are safer with knives in amnesty bins, rather than in pockets.

"There's only one bin in Walsall at the moment, but there are many more locations where they're needed, and we've now identified 12 hotspots.

"Our bins will have a QR code on them so people can scan it and be directed to our website for more support and information if they need it.

"But, we still need donations to fund all of the bins because we want to get them out on the streets, saving lives, as quickly as possible.

"You can help donate by going to our website, or getting in touch with us directly."

People have also been asked to tell the charity where and when they feel unsafe, with the information being used to identify hotspots in the future.

The move has been put forward after work with West Midlands Police, people living in the borough and the West Midlands Violence Reduction Unit. The bins themselves will feature the name of the foundation as well as a picture of James Brindley.

Ammar Kahrod, aged 17 at the time, was convicted of the 26-year-old’s murder after a trial and was sentenced to at least 17 years in jail.