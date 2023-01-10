'Selfish' driver travelling at 97mph moments before crash that killed mother is jailed

Baljinder Kaur was aged 32 when she was killed in a crash in Walsall

Hashim Aziz had been driving his Audi S3 in Broadway, Walsall, on November 21 2021, well over the road's 30mph speed limit according to witnesses.

Forensic investigators calculated he was travelling at 97mph just 70 metres from the scene of the fatal collision at the junction of Broadway and Magdalene Road.

The 23-year-old ploughed into a Vauxhall being driven by Baljinder Kaur Moore, known as Bal, who was wearing her seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters had to fold back part of the roof of the car, which had been knocked onto its side and came to a rest by a tree on the pavement due to the force of the impact, to free Mrs Moore before life support could be given.

The minimum speed Aziz was believed to have been travelling at the time of impact was 62mph. Investigators judged that if he had approached the junction at 30mph, there would have been enough time for her to complete the manoeuvre safely.

Hashim Aziz has been jailed for six years. Photo: West Midlands Police

Aziz, of Ida Road in Walsall, was jailed for six years and banned for driving for seven years for causing death by dangerous driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

At the time of Mrs Moore's death, her family paid tribute, saying: "Everyone who truly knew Baljinder, but better known to them as Bal, knew her as a loving and kind-hearted person, beautiful both inside and out.

"She touched so many hearts, brought happiness to anyone she spoke to. Such a shame she had to depart from the world at a very young age. She will be truly missed."

The aftermath of the crash with the Audi driven by Aziz on the left and Mrs Moore's Vauxhall Corsa on the left. Photo: SnapperSK

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: "Speeds like these are in no way acceptable on any public road but definitely not a busy residential street.

"Every road user is entitled to expect some protection and speed limits are put in place for just that reason.