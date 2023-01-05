Football club’s new floodlight bid

Walsall Wood Football Club

Walsall Wood Football Club wants to install four new 15 metre columns with LED floodlighting which would be more energy efficient and meet league requirements as it looks to gain promotions.

In their application to Walsall Council planners, representatives also said the current lighting is so old that its difficult to get replacement lamps as they are no longer manufactured.

Walsall Wood FC’s first team is currently in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

The club, based on Lichfield Road, has 32 teams in total for adults and children, male and female as well as disability teams. There are approximately 750 members who are part of the club.

GrassRoots Power CIC, who are working with Walsall Wood FC on the proposed new floodlighting, said: “Renewal of the existing system is required to update the ageing and failing existing floodlight system with a modern floodlight system that is more cost efficient to run and gives less light pollution.

“Due to the age of the existing system, it is also becoming difficult to source replacement lamps as they are not made any more. This development is part of a programme of improvements in facilities.

“Discussions between GrassRoots Power CIC and Walsall Wood Football Club have taken place to ensure the best optical control is delivered, in keeping with LPA Planning Policy, whilst achieving lighting standards to National Governing Body specifications to minimise the local impact all well within the Institute of Lighting Professionals Guidance on light to buildings.

“This replacement installation is required to meet ground grading requirements for the Midland Football League and will ensure the future of the club for many years, not only at the current level of competition, but it will also enable opportunity for progression through promotion.

“The current halogen floodlights are not fit for purpose and are part of an aged system.”