Police want to speak to these three men. Photo: West Midlands Police

The men entered the branch on Wolverhampton Road, Walsall, shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday, December 21.

They kicked at the shop till and managed to get it open before taking all the money from inside.

West Midlands Police has now launched an appeal in a bid to track down the culprits.

