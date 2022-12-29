Possible delays for some fans driving to and from Walsall and West Brom matches tonight

A map of the affected area published by Warwickshire County Council.

Because of rail strikes over the Christmas period, the roads are expected to be busier than usual, and to make matters worse, the M42 is closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 10.

The closure starts at 8pm and finishes at 5am but the evening kick-offs will no doubt be affected by the traffic.

A diversion is in place but National Highways: West Midlands are advising drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.

You can find more information about the closures by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3656/m42-to-close-between-junction-9-and-10-from-friday-23-december-to-tuesday-3-january

West Brom are taking on Preston at the Hawthorns at 8pm and Walsall have got Stockport at 7:45pm.

You'll be able to follow both clashes live on expressandstar.com.

🚗Driving to #WestBrom tomorrow for @WBA v @pnefc?



🚧#M42 works from J9-J10 both ways until 3 Jan (8pm-5am) - diversion in place/allow more travel time @HighwaysWMIDS



🚆Due to rail strikes over Christmas, expect busier roads as more people drive to the game



⚽ KO: 20:00 pic.twitter.com/WVyxBzFi4A — West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) December 28, 2022