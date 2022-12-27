Rail services between Walsall and Birmingham hit by delays through signalling issue

Services on the line between Birmingham New Street, Walsall and Rugeley have been hit by issues following a signalling issue

The issue occurred around 8.51am on the line between Walsall and Birmingham New Street and saw the signalling system develop a fault.

It means that services between the stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised, leaving travellers to stations such as Perry Barr, Duddeston and Bescot Station to find alternative travel.

Additionally, West Midlands Railway have also said that trains between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley will be left facing similar delays, with road transport requested to run between the stations in both directions.

The service said the disruption was expected to last until around 2pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Walsall and Birmingham New Street fewer trains are able to run.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 2pm today.

"Train services running between Birmingham,Walsall and Rugeley may be cancelled, delayed or revised.