Appeal to refurbish beloved children’s hospice edges closer to target as transformation work continues

Acorns Children's Hospice in Walsall

Around £578,000 has now been raised for Acorns Children’s Hospice and the charity’s Room to Grow Appeal, which launched in February.

It is on its way to reaching the £750,000 target to refurbish its Walsall hospice, Acorns in the Black Country.

The funds will go towards a number of significant upgrades at Walstead Road site including the 10 children’s bedrooms where children stay for short breaks, emergency or end-of-life care, and a new purpose-built arts and crafts room.

Noel Cramer, director of support engagement at Acorns, said: “It has always been our vision to unlock the potential of our Black Country hospice.

"So, it’s truly wonderful to witness the ongoing transformation of the building and see our dream for this local lifeline becoming a reality.

One of the bedrooms

“Acorns in the Black Country is loved and relied upon by so many in our local community, and we can’t wait to welcome children and families back to enjoy these state-of-the-art facilities when the hospice reopens in the new year.

"There is still a little way to go, but the finish line is in sight.

“These amazing improvements are only possible with the help of the incredible Black Country community, who have stepped up and given their support to Acorns and our Room to Grow Appeal time and time again over the past 12 months.

"Without you, we wouldn’t be here – from everyone at here Acorns, a huge thank you."

Work on Isabella's Place

The Walsall-based hospice is temporarily closed to enable the major refurbishment.

Due to past financial constraints, no significant internal refurbishment has been possible for very many years.

This work will see the site become the first Acorns hospice to have piped oxygen, recognising the increasing complexities of children receiving care.

There will also be a brand-new, purpose-built arts and crafts room, called Isabella’s Place, where children will enjoy the freedom of expression through art.

An artist's impression of the planned Isabella's Place arts and craft room at Acorns Children's Hospice. Image: Acorns Children's Hospice

The room is named ‘Isabella’s Place’, in honour of Isabella Lyttle who spent many happy hours among the glitter and crayons, and in gratitude to the extraordinary efforts of her parents Mark Lyttle and Jen Dalton in rallying the community to save the local lifeline.

Amongst other improvements, the special bedrooms where families can spend precious moments with their child after they have died, the family care suite and the expansion of the hospice dining room are all part of the exciting development.

The family care suite

Acorns in the Black Country, which had been placed under threat of closure due to financial difficulties, was saved in April 2021 thanks to the actions and generosity of numerous individuals, businesses, celebrities, and sporting teams from across the local community.

During the pandemic, the hospice remained open every single day, providing the vital services local children and their families needed, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It costs Acorns £27,000 per day to provide its care and support, the bulk of which comes from fundraising and donations.