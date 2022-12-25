Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police renew appeal for Walsall man who went missing in 2016

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Police have renewed an appeal for help in finding a Walsall man who lost his memory and went missing six years ago.

Nicholas Stewart Edmunds
Nicholas Stewart Edmunds

Nicholas Stewart Edmunds was last seen on 13 May 2016 and now would be 52-years-old.

In the years before his disappearance he was sleeping rough in and around Walsall town centre.

Mr Edmunds had a condition that affected his memory and police said was a possibility Mr Edmunds might not know he was missing.

West Midlands Police want to speak to Scott Deakin and Mark Freeth who reportedly may have seen Mr Edmunds in early June 2016.

Mr Edmunds is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, with black untidy hair and a full beard. He speaks with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Andy Padmore said: "We are really keen to trace Nicholas to make sure he is ok and we'd ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch as soon as possible."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News