Police renew appeal for Walsall man who went missing in 2016

Nicholas Stewart Edmunds

Nicholas Stewart Edmunds was last seen on 13 May 2016 and now would be 52-years-old.

In the years before his disappearance he was sleeping rough in and around Walsall town centre.

Mr Edmunds had a condition that affected his memory and police said was a possibility Mr Edmunds might not know he was missing.

West Midlands Police want to speak to Scott Deakin and Mark Freeth who reportedly may have seen Mr Edmunds in early June 2016.

Mr Edmunds is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, with black untidy hair and a full beard. He speaks with a local accent.