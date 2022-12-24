Shop owner frustrated at lack of policing after two break-ins

Keith Mason poses in front of his shop, which has been targeted twice in a week

Keith Mason said his shop Willenhall Hardware on Market Place had been broken into on Sunday, December 18, with windows smashed and the bars ripped apart, then received a phone call from West Midlands Police about another attempt a few days later.

He said: "I got to work on Sunday morning and found that the bars had all been ripped apart and the windows were all smashed and a lot of stuff was taken.

"I managed to get the damage repaired through a nearby shop, which was not cheap for the replacement glass, but I then got a call from the police on Wednesday morning around 3.30pm to tell me that someone else was trying to break in.

"It turns out that someone living round the corner could head a lot of banging and phoned the police to tell them that someone was trying to break into my shop and that's when the interceptors came along and called me."

Mr Mason said he was disappointed about the theft from his shop, which has been in Willenhall for 21 years, but said he was more disappointed about the lack of police on the beat during the night.

He said: "I'm more gutted that there aren't any police out between 11pm and 7am in the morning and they're meant to be protecting and serving us and stopping us from worrying about crime.

"I've spoken to the police and one of the sergeants, who told me the force just hasn't got enough officers available and while they've got a review in April, I don't know how much that's going to change things.

"All I would like to see happen is to have one police officer in the town at night, even if I have to pay more rates, and I think all the shops would agree with me on that."