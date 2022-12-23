Walsall man who had memory condition still missing six years later

Nicholas Stewart Edmunds had a condition that affected his memory

Nicholas Stewart Edmunds, who would be 52 now, was last seen on May 13, 2016 in Walsall.

At the time he had a condition that affected his memory, so police believe there is a possibility that Nicholas still might not know he is missing.

Nicholas had been sleeping rough in and around Walsall Town Centre for the last two years before he went missing in 2016 – in particular, in the Lower Hall Lane area.

West Midlands Police are aware of two witnesses who may have seen Nicholas in early June 2016, who went by the names of Scott Deakin and Mark Freeth.

Officers are urging the two men to come forward, to see if they have any information that might help them locate Nicholas.

Nicholas is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, with black untidy hair and a full beard. He speaks with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Andy Padmore from Force CID Locate Team said: “We are really keen to trace Nicholas to make sure he is ok and we’d ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch as soon as possible.”