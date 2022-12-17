Train strikes disrupting travel to Christmas markets and football matches this weekend

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have walked out in a dispute over pay.
West Midlands Railway has warned that a reduced service is in place.
People are being urged to use an alternative method of transport where possible.
In a warning on social media, West Midlands Railway said: "Walsall, Coventry and West Brom play at home today.
"If you’re heading to the game, please keep in mind that a very limited service is in operation due to industrial action.
"You’re advised to use alternative transport."
