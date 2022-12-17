Notification Settings

Train strikes disrupting travel to Christmas markets and football matches this weekend

By Lisa O'Brien

People travelling to football matches today have been reminded there are very limited train services in operation due to industrial action.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have walked out in a dispute over pay.

West Midlands Railway has warned that a reduced service is in place.

People are being urged to use an alternative method of transport where possible.

In a warning on social media, West Midlands Railway said: "Walsall, Coventry and West Brom play at home today.

"If you’re heading to the game, please keep in mind that a very limited service is in operation due to industrial action.

"You’re advised to use alternative transport."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

