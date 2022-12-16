Child psychology centre plan approved for Walsall

The property in Bloxwich which will become a child psychology centre. PIC: Google

The Child Psychology Service has been given the green light to take over a five bedroom property on the High Street in the town centre to provide the facility in the area.

Representatives said Bloxwich has a lack of such a centre, adding the house was in the ideal and safe location for it to open there.

Work will see an outbuilding demolished to enable the creation of car parking and spaces for four bicycles on the grounds of the property.

Agents JAB Design said: “The application is for a change of use from a residential property to a medical Child Psychology Health Centre from

dwelling with outbuilding.

“The High Street offers the psychology unit to be in an area deprived of child mental health services.

“The location provides a convenient and very accessible transport within a short drive of both Walsall and Bloxwich Town centre.

“This also includes main bus routes running directly from Walsall town centre through to the north of Bloxwich.

“Train stations such as Walsall, Bloxwich & Bloxwich North are within walking distance or a short drive to the High Street providing the users with an easily accessible location.

“The change of use will also provide an isolated yet centralised as opposed to larger office outlets in city centres.

“The city centre would be challenging to those visiting the centre, creating challenging stimulation and frenetic as opposed to a more isolated and quieter location.