Meet the cute Walsall Wood cat who has become calendar's 'Mr January'

Arlo - Mr January

Arlo, owned by Sharon and Roy Worrall, from Walsall Wood, has been selected as Mr January for the 2023 calendar being sold by Animal Rescue Volunteers, which supports sanctuaries and rescue groups in the area.

Arlo has brought joy into his family's life after they suffered heartbreak on Christmas Day last year as their cat of 14 years, Sunny, was put to sleep.

In February this year, they took on Arlo, thanks to the support of charity Team Cat Rescue.

Sharon with the calendar

Sharon said: "Our parents absolutely adore Arlo and call him their cheeky chappie.

"He’s friendly but, shall we say, is also a teenage rebel with attitude. Now he’s made it to poster pin-up calendar hunk, he’s enjoying the limelight!”

Team Cat Rescue sent in several entries for the calendar competition – all with compelling stories to tell. And they were thrilled to hear Arlo had been chosen.

Arlo taking a nap

A spokeswoman for Animal Rescue Volunteers said: “All proceeds raised from buying the calendars are shared between the animal rescues that take part.

"Every rescue charity we help is desperately in need of funds. The calendar is sponsored by local vets, catteries and pet sitters to pay for the printing.

Arlo

"Without our sponsors, who fund the calendar, we couldn’t do it – so we are so grateful to Number 1 Vets Rugeley, Grove Luxury Cat Hotel Whittington, Bromley Hayes Cattery, Paws Cross cattery/pet sitting Cheslyn Hay, and First for Pets of Lichfield."