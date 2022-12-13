Venues to open as warm places across borough

St Matthew's Church in Walsall will be one of the places open to the public

Working in partnership with the Walsall Community Network and local voluntary and community sector organisations, Walsall Council will be supporting residents over the winter months and providing a network of warm venues across the Borough through its Warm Walsall initiative.

Initial funding of £10,000 from the Council’s Crisis Support Fund has been allocated to the Warm Walsall initiative, which will run up to the end of March 2023.

Organisations taking part in the Warm Walsall initiative include Aaina Community Hub in Caldmore, Manor Farm Community Association in Rushall, St Matthew’s Church in Walsall and Brownhills Community Association.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader and portfolio holder for Resilient Communities at Walsall Council, said, “The current cost of living crisis is all too real and many Walsall residents are already in financial difficulties and facing tough decisions about whether to feed their families or warm the house.

“This initiative offers a helping hand to anyone who is struggling to cope, providing a safe space where they can have a hot drink, fill a flask and meet in a place which is welcoming and most importantly warm.”

Jan Davies, Chair of the Walsall Community Network, said, “Across the country, the voluntary and community sector and local authorities are stepping up and supporting residents in their communities.

"This funding to help create warm hubs is vital to our work and it means we can help local organisations open their doors and provide a warm space to those struggling to heat their homes.

“Local community activities will vary depending on the venue, but a friendly, warm welcome is assured to anyone who visits and needs support this winter.

"The list of organisations taking part is increasing all the time, and if any community organisations would like to take participate in the initiative, please email owen.allen@brownhillsca.org.uk.”

For more information about the Warm Walsall initiative, go to walsallcommunitynetwork.co.uk/warm-walsall