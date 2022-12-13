Notification Settings

Strike averted at Black Country plant after pay rise agreed

Workers at a Black Country plant have accepted a 20 per cent pay offer after weeks of campaigning

The strike action at CNC Speedwell has been cancelled following an agreement on a pay increase
Members of GMB trade union at Walsall-based firm CNC Speedwell confirmed on Tuesday they have accepted an offer on pay worth more than 20 per cent for workers at the plant.

The outcome comes after weeks of campaigning and a ballot of members at the plant, which produces cast metal components for vehicles and machinery.

The pay offer accepted includes a 20 per cent uplift in pay, improvements in sick pay, additional annual leave and a Christmas bonus.

Amanda Gearing, GMB union senior organiser, said: “This is a big win for GMB members at CNC Speedwell.

“With Christmas approaching and cost-of-living crisis pinching hard, it’s fantastic that GMB Reps have been able to fight and campaign to put money in the pockets of workers.

“Over the last year, we've seen the majority of workers at the site join together as part of GMB Union.

"They've secured union recognition and have now achieved an inflation busting pay award.

“Their campaign has been huge and secured real wins for workers after four successive years of pay stagnation.

"They have shown that you’re better off at work as a member of GMB”.

CNC Speedwell has been contacted for comment.

