Haul of counterfeit items seized from market in Walsall

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished:

Thousands of counterfeit items including handbags and perfume have been seized in Walsall in a crack down on the issue before Christmas.

Various items were seized. Photo: Walsall Council
Trading standards officers, West Midlands Police and brand protection teams made the swoop at Bescot Market on Sunday morning.

The haul included fake perfume, copies of designer handbags, replica brand clothing and fashion footwear. The street value of the goods, had they been genuine, is estimated to be in excess of £1 million.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: "Sunday’s action should be taken as a warning to other traders to make sure any brand named goods they sell are genuine.

“Fake goods are a hazard – the counterfeit perfumes especially, have serious safety implications - we don’t know what is in them and they haven’t been subjected to any safety tests. They contain unknown chemicals that will come into direct contact with people’s skin and could lead to rashes, or worse.

“This is an excellent joint effort by Trading Standards, West Midlands Police and brand protection teams, well done to all involved.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

