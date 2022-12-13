Haul of counterfeit items seized from market in Walsall

Various items were seized. Photo: Walsall Council

Trading standards officers, West Midlands Police and brand protection teams made the swoop at Bescot Market on Sunday morning.

The haul included fake perfume, copies of designer handbags, replica brand clothing and fashion footwear. The street value of the goods, had they been genuine, is estimated to be in excess of £1 million.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: "Sunday’s action should be taken as a warning to other traders to make sure any brand named goods they sell are genuine.

“Fake goods are a hazard – the counterfeit perfumes especially, have serious safety implications - we don’t know what is in them and they haven’t been subjected to any safety tests. They contain unknown chemicals that will come into direct contact with people’s skin and could lead to rashes, or worse.