Apartments plan for doctor’s surgery

Saddlers Health Centre in Hatherton Street, Walsall, which could be converted into apartments. PIC: Google Street View

Proposals have been put forward for Saddlers Health Centre in Hatherton Street to be turned into six, one and two bedroom apartments.

The applicants, listed as Mr S Tromans and Ms S Tromans, said they were looking to secure the change of use permission from Walsall Council to ensure the building is not left empty for long after it is vacated.

Saddlers Health Centre, along with other practices, will move into the brand new medical facility that’s being created in the former Challenge Building on the same street.

Health bosses said the new £9 million centre, which will be opened in 2024, will transform services in the area and improve patient care.

For the apartments proposal at Saddlers Health Centre, an extension would also be carried out to the first floor.

Planning agent Paul Clifton said: “The existing building will be vacated and be surplus to requirements when this practice and three or four other practices

merge to come under the envelope of the new medical centre which is currently being built opposite these premises on the site of the City Challenge Building.

“This submission seeks permission for the change of use and a first floor extension which would provide four one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments.

“The GP’s practice will move to the new medical centre in September 2024, the owners of the building are looking to prepare the ground for this, so that the building is not left vacant for too long.

“The purpose built surgery was constructed during the early 1990s with a range of rooms to suit a small medical practice.

“The site is in the town centre so within walking distance of a range of local shops supermarkets, community and recreational facilities infant, junior and secondary schools are all within easy reach.