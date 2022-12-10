Volunteer centre reopens its doors after two years

From left: Donna Adam-Allen, Vicky Hines and Amrit Singh

One Walsall, the local third sector infrastructure and development charity, reopened the centre in Bridge Street on Wednesday.

During its’ dormancy, the staff have been busy behind the scenes working alongside charities, social enterprises and voluntary communities in Walsall.

Prior to closing, the volunteer centre was known for holding forums for community organisations to speak about causes important to them, including the environment, local culture, and financial management.

These were held online once the nationwide lockdowns were announced in 2020, following the Covid outbreak.

One Walsall played a crucial role in sourcing volunteer Covid clinic support helpers at the time.

Vicky Hines, CEO of One Walsall, said: “I am thrilled to see the volunteer centre reopened at One Walsall.

"Volunteering across Walsall is vitally important as it helps to bring people with a passion together, to develop their skills, whilst making a huge difference to people who really need support.”