Tree-mendous effort from community in Walsall

By Lisa O'Brien

A community came out in force to plant more than 200 tree saplings, hedgerows, and fruit bushes in a park to celebrate National Tree Week.

The community helped to plant over 200 tree saplings, hedgerows, and fruit bushes
The planting process was part of restoring the rich heritage of Rushall Park, connecting the community to nature on land that was originally Rushall Community Gardens before the First World War.

Over 100 children from Radleys Primary School braved the winter weather to enhance one of Walsall’s green spaces.

Portfolio holder for public health, councillor Gary Flint said: "We should be so proud of Radleys Primary schoolchildren and the passion Rushall people are showing in caring for the natural environment. They are a credit to the borough."

National Tree Week is a campaign by The Tree Council and partners Winterley Lane Allotments and Walsall Council to mark the start of the annual tree planting season when thousands of trees across the UK are planted.

School headteacher Juli Copley said: "We can't thank the team from Winterley Lane Allotments and Walsall Council enough.

"The orchard planting project has provided a real life opportunity for children to connect in a meaningful way with the natural world around them.

"As a result, it has created a real desire to protect precious local habitats for future generations."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

