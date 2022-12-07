Fate of Walsall swimming pool to be decided following ‘full inspection’ of damage

Users of Sneyd Swimming pool are fighting to save it from closure. PIC: Tracey Jackson

Sneyd swimming pool is currently shut following the discovery of a 14 metre crack which has impacted both the tiles and structure of the facility.

The pool was initially closed in the summer to enable repairs to a boiler and was due to reopen in October before the damage was discovered following an inspection.

An initial investigation indicated the pool was unsafe and any repairs would prove to be costly for the authority.

But Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said a full inspection of the pool will take place and is currently being arranged.

Parents worried about the possible permanent closure launched a bid to save the pool, based at Sneyd Community Association in Vernon Way, and have collected almost 1,500 signatures on a petition and set up a Go Fund Me page.

Users said they would be devastated to lose Sneyd which they said was a ‘big part of their lives’, adding there was nowhere else like it in the borough.

Tracey Jackson, whose two children have been using the pool for more than a decade, set up the Go Fund Me page for the cause.

She said: “It’s a proper community environment where everyone goes. My daughter did her life saving skills with the swim club and became a lifeguard and she’s now one of the teachers.

“It’s a shame it has to stop for all of the children who are using it so we thought we’ve got to do something and start a petition to get them to listen to them.

There are 560 people who use Sneyd swimming pool every week with a further 300 on the waiting list.