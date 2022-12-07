Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fate of Walsall swimming pool to be decided following ‘full inspection’ of damage

By Gurdip ThandiWalsallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The fate of a much-loved Walsall swimming pool will be decided following a ‘full inspection’ of damage which has caused it to close.

Users of Sneyd Swimming pool are fighting to save it from closure. PIC: Tracey Jackson
Users of Sneyd Swimming pool are fighting to save it from closure. PIC: Tracey Jackson

Sneyd swimming pool is currently shut following the discovery of a 14 metre crack which has impacted both the tiles and structure of the facility.

The pool was initially closed in the summer to enable repairs to a boiler and was due to reopen in October before the damage was discovered following an inspection.

An initial investigation indicated the pool was unsafe and any repairs would prove to be costly for the authority.

But Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said a full inspection of the pool will take place and is currently being arranged.

Parents worried about the possible permanent closure launched a bid to save the pool, based at Sneyd Community Association in Vernon Way, and have collected almost 1,500 signatures on a petition and set up a Go Fund Me page.

Users said they would be devastated to lose Sneyd which they said was a ‘big part of their lives’, adding there was nowhere else like it in the borough.

Tracey Jackson, whose two children have been using the pool for more than a decade, set up the Go Fund Me page for the cause.

She said: “It’s a proper community environment where everyone goes. My daughter did her life saving skills with the swim club and became a lifeguard and she’s now one of the teachers.

“It’s a shame it has to stop for all of the children who are using it so we thought we’ve got to do something and start a petition to get them to listen to them.

There are 560 people who use Sneyd swimming pool every week with a further 300 on the waiting list.

Councillor Bird said: “Arrangements are being made for a full inspection of the pool to take place and once the results of that inspection are received a decision will be taken on the future of the pool.”

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Gurdip Thandi

By Gurdip Thandi

@Gurdo

Local Democracy Reporter covering Walsall.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News