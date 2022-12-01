Walsall gyms to benefit from new equipment

Bloxwich Active Living Centre

Walsall Gala Swimming and Fitness Centre, Oak Park Active Living Centre and Bloxwich Active Living Centre are all set to benefit.

It includes cardio-vascular equipment with the latest touch-screen technology as well as a self-powered range of cardio-vascular equipment including curved treadmills, ski ergs and air bikes.

Bloxwich and Oak Park will also benefit from new premium model fixed resistance equipment, with digital consoles, an extended free weights area with heavy plate loaded and strength and conditioning equipment and the TRAKK user-friendly personal training app, designed to track your workout activity.

Councillor Garry Perry, Walsall Council's deputy leader for resilient communities added: “We’re freezing membership prices. Our membership packages start from as little as £17 per month and also include use of the swimming pools.

“Rumours that I will be available for photo opportunities trying out the new equipment are yet to be substantiated.

"I’m advised that ‘gym-bunnies’ will understand what this new kit means, but most of us probably don’t.

“What I’d say is that, if you want to get fitter, please don’t be afraid to visit one of our centres and talk with a friendly team member.

"It doesn’t matter where you are on your journey to better health — they’re there to help and guide you.”

The leisure centres’ gyms will be closed for short periods to install the new equipment.