Fundraisers egged and abused by yobs during charity sleep-rough night to raise money for foodbanks

Michael Gough and Craig Timmins as they stand on the grounds on Walsall FC to promote their Sleep Out To Help Out Campaign

Michael Gough and Craig Timmins slept out in front of St Peter's Church in Bloxwich High Street to raise money for foodbanks in the region.

But it wasn't just the cold they had to contend with as they also experienced some of the other harsh realities for those sleeping on the streets.

Michael, e-commerce manager of tilechoice UK, said: "We had eggs thrown at us from a passing car, and when people started leaving the bars, we had people shouting abuse at us – but it was a real mix because we had such nice people come up to us as well. it really enlightened us to life on the streets.

"Myself and Craig didn't want to talk about what happened initially, but it needs discussing, and us talking about our experiences might change even just some people's perspectives of the homeless."

But two have now raised £7,000 to be doled out to help those in need.

Michael Gough and friend Craig Timmins owner of CTS Fitness, Walsall, came up with the fundraising scheme when they witnessed the impact that food banks are having in their local communities, especially in the lead-up to Christmas.

Michael added: "The night was really emotional for us both. So far we have raised nearly £7,000 for different food banks in the area and we are going to keep it going.

"People are really coming together to help with this. I actually had friends from when I went to school come out and say that they use food banks, I wouldn't have known, but this needs talking about.

"We have had representatives from Walsall FC give us boxes to raffle off and Shawn Hayward Transport has been really generous and given us their box at the club to auction too."

Michael talked about those he wanted to thank for their participation, he said: "I would like to thank Walsall FC and Shawn Hayward Transport for their donations as well as everyone who has donated so far.

"I would especially like to thank Craig for doing this with me and tilechoice for their donations and continued support in promoting our cause."