Community facility plan for former Walsall history centre

The former Walsall Local History Centre building in Essex Street. PIC: Google Street View

Applicant Syed Muneeb Ul-Hassan has put forward plans for the conversion of the former Walsall Local History Centre in Essex Street, which has sat empty for more than three years.

If approved, the new centre will offer adult learning classes for up to 20 people, every Monday to Friday between 8am and 2pm, and children’s religious classes from 4.30pm to 9pm for up to 50 youngsters.

It is also proposed to host private funeral services for families. It is anticipated there would be two or three services a month.

Walsall Council planning officers are currently considering the proposal and are expected to make a decision later this month.

The building was completed and opened in 1904 as North Walsall Junior and Infants School. It became Walsall Local History Centre in 1986, until that facility was moved to the Central Library in Lichfield Street.

Agents Space Design Architecture said: “The existing building is currently vacant and has been disused since 2019. The proposed community centre will offer the local community education, funeral service and recreation facilities.

“The building is for the use of the local community and as such will be accessed predominantly by students walking to the centre.

“The existing building will form the scale of the proposal. Furthermore, there are no extensions or alterations proposed to the exterior of the site. The proposed development will not have a material impact on any of the adjoining properties."

They added: “The centre will create employment for six full time and eight part time staff.