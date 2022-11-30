Walsall church hosting Christmas market and looks forward to future of craft fayres

The Christmas market will be held at St Paul's

The Crossing at St Paul’s Church, next to Walsall Bus Station, is inviting everyone to attend the Christmas Market at the Mall event, which starts at 10am.

There will be craft fares and music by Central Fayres, as well as a tombola, crafts, and various stalls, selling items ranging from Christmas cards and gifts to vinyls and CDs.

Some of the items on sale include wax melts, knitted hats and scarves, jewellery, crystals, incense, essential oils, and wood carvings.

The Christmas market been organised by the shops inside the church mall and they wish to continue this into 2023 with monthly craft fayres.

Inside the church are shops including Hogar and Label Store, as well as a sit-down coffee shop and restaurant on the first floor.