Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorway closures on way for M6 Junction 10 works

WalsallPublished: Comments

A motorway will close overnight as part of the ongoing works to improve Junction 10 of the M6.

Demolition of the old south bridge
Demolition of the old south bridge

The latest closures will be on the M6 Southbound between J10 for Walsall to J8 for the M5 link.

A spokesman for Highways England said it would involve a full carriageway closure from 11pm to 5am on December 2 to December 5.

Walsall Council is working with Highways England to improve Junction 10 of the M6 motorway.

The new junction roundabout is now fully installed with the old South and North bridges being demolished earlier this year in the Spring.

Resurfacing work has been continuing on the surrounding roads throughout the summer.

There are still some overnight closures scheduled on motorway entry and exit slip roads as well as some local roads.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Transport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News