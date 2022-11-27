Police appeal for help finding man wanted on dangerous driving charge

Josh Gunter is wanted by West Midlands Police after failing to appear in court for disqualified driving

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to ask the public for help and information locating Josh Gunter.

The 19-year-old from Blakenall in Walsall is wanted for failing to appear at court for disqualified driving earlier in the year and the force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Josh Gunter is?

