Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for help finding man wanted on dangerous driving charge

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

An appeal has gone out to help find a man wanted for failing to appear at court.

Josh Gunter is wanted by West Midlands Police after failing to appear in court for disqualified driving
Josh Gunter is wanted by West Midlands Police after failing to appear in court for disqualified driving

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to ask the public for help and information locating Josh Gunter.

The 19-year-old from Blakenall in Walsall is wanted for failing to appear at court for disqualified driving earlier in the year and the force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Josh Gunter is?

"The 19-year-old from Blakenall in Walsall is wanted for failing to appear at court for disqualified driving earlier this year.

"If you know where he is, contact us via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, quoting 20/12144/22."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News