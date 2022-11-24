'Aggressive' and 'controlling' Walsall man jailed for almost 22 over historic sexual offences

Roy Mosedale. Photo: West Midlands Police

Roy Mosedale, from Brownhills, was described as aggressive and controlling by his three victims who came forward almost 30 years after their abuse.

One of the women was only nine years old when the abuse started. She was sexually assaulted on various occasions from the 1980s up to 2000.

Another victim was a woman in her 20s. He had a habit of putting his hands round her throat and on one occasion placed a pillow over her face, preventing her from breathing, the court heard.

Mosedale also sexually assaulted a third woman in 1982-1983, who was just 13 at the time. The women spoke up after decades of abuse to ensure he was brought to justice.

The 61-year-old was arrested in March this year. He pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent assault, three counts of rape, one count of aggravated bodily harm and 12 counts of child pornography.

He was jailed for 21 years and seven months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 18.

Investigating officer Stefan Wojcieszyn, from West Midlands Police's public protection unit, said: “All three women were incredibly brave in coming forward, they deserve huge credit.

“It was shocking abuse and the women have been blighted by what this man put them through.

“Mosedale is now rightly facing justice and the fact the women continued to support the investigation so many years later shows the significant impact he had on their lives.

“Women’s safety is a priority for the force and no matter when the abuse took place, we are here to listen and help.”