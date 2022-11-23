Teenager from Walsall arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

Officers from Met Police arrested the 18-year-old in Walsall as part of an operation by the counter terrorism unit.

He was arrested at an address on suspicion of dissemination of terrorist publications (contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers from the Met attended an address in Walsall, West Midlands, on the morning of Tuesday.

"Officers also searched the address under a warrant. The man was taken into custody, and he has since been bailed to a date in mid-February 2023.