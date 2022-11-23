Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager from Walsall arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished:

A teenager from the Black Country has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Officers from Met Police arrested the 18-year-old in Walsall as part of an operation by the counter terrorism unit.

He was arrested at an address on suspicion of dissemination of terrorist publications (contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers from the Met attended an address in Walsall, West Midlands, on the morning of Tuesday.

"Officers also searched the address under a warrant. The man was taken into custody, and he has since been bailed to a date in mid-February 2023.

"The investigation relates to Islamist terrorism."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News