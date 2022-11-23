Notification Settings

Santa Scores with latest World Cup beer from Dudley brewery

By Daniel Walton

A new festive World Cup beer will see Santa score all the goals this football season.

Charlotte Holden with the new limited edition beer

Santa Scores is the latest release by the Dudley-based Holden's Brewery and the newest addition of 'World Cup beers' to hit the pubs.

Holden's Brewery, on George Street, Woodsetton, decided to develop the beer to show support for the England team and to add to its festive range.

Managing director Jonathan Holden, said: "The beer is doing very well, it's tasting good. It's a nice light and easy drink, good for watching the football.

"So far we have a promotion on in some pubs around the area. Codsall Station and The Great Western both has the beer in and we are featuring it at Dudley Beer Festival."

The beer sits at 4.33%, and features a mix of Maris Otter pale malt and whole-flower hops to create a spiced aroma and bitter finish.

Mr Holden spoke about developing the taste of the drink. He said: "We have developed this brew with materials that we have used before that we know people like.

"We went for materials that we know would work well and make a good combination."

The limited edition beer will also feature at the Dudley Beer Festival, which is set to take place on November 24.

Mr Holden said: "So far we have only got one full brew of the beer at the moment. This a completely limited-time deal, we really want to keep this going as long as England keeps scoring."

Santa Scores will be produced until England win or lose the World Cup, when it will then be replaced with a festive brew created by Holden's brewers.

The beer is featured at The Park in Woodsetton, The Great Western, in Wolverhampton and the pub at Codsall Station.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

