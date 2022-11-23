Notification Settings

Police increasingly concerned over welfare of missing Walsall man

By Lisa O'Brien

Police are appealing to try and find a missing man from Walsall.

Have you seen Jordan?
Jordan, 28, hasn't been seen since Tuesday, and police are growing concerned for his welfare.

It is believed he is using a grey 12-reg Vauxhall Astra.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 999, quoting log 683 of November 23.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

