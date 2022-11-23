Police increasingly concerned over welfare of missing Walsall man

Jordan, 28, hasn't been seen since Tuesday, and police are growing concerned for his welfare.
It is believed he is using a grey 12-reg Vauxhall Astra.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 999, quoting log 683 of November 23.
