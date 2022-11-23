Old landfill site set for redevelopment

Land earmarked for 'employment floorspace' in Bentley Lane, Walsall. PIC: C4 Projects

Total Developments NW is looking to take over the former Beatwaste site on Bentley Lane and create three large units totalling 42,500 sqm of employment floorspace.

The company has submitted an environmental impact assessment to Walsall Council officers ahead of a full planning application which will follow at a later date.

Previously a landfill site, the area has been used as recreational space by residents for a number of years.

Agents Stantec said: “The applicant is proposing to submit a full planning application for up to 42,500 sqm of employment floorspace.

“The proposal would also include green infrastructure through a comprehensive landscaping scheme, sustainable drainage system, new access infrastructure and highways improvements, ecological enhancements, and pedestrian routes.

“The applicant’s vision is to create a highly sustainable employment location, with employment facilities designed to the highest standard and incorporating sustainable design features.

“The facilities would deliver much needed employment provision in Walsall and meet an identified employment need.

“Local residents will continue to be able to access the site for recreational purposes with the introduction of pedestrian ‘green ways’.

“The employment units will be screened from the residential dwellings to the south by a landscape bund which will ensure residential amenity is maintained from a visual and noise perspective.

“Three employment units are proposed at the site, the largest of which would be positioned adjacent to the M6 motorway.

“The units would contain a number of loading docks and sufficient yard space to enable the turning of HGVs.

“Each unit is to be served by car and HGV parking in line with best practice and the council’s adopted parking standards and service yard facilities.

“Sufficient car parking will be proposed within the site to ensure that there are no off-site parking issues that could adversely impact the local highway network and the surrounding residential areas.

“The scheme is still subject to detailed design considerations and as such may be subject to limited changes through the course of the planning process.”