Struggling Walsall pub near town centre could be closed, demolished and turned into flats

The Crown Inn in Long Acre Street, Walsall. PIC: JBVJ Architects

Plans have been put forward to demolish the Crown Inn on Long Acre Street, near the town centre, and replace it with a two and a half storey block of 14 flats.

Applicant Gurmeet Shocker said the number of customers using the boozer has fallen and never recovered following lockdown in 2020.

He also added there were a number of other pubs close to the Crown Inn and redeveloping it would be more beneficial to the area.

The application is currently being considered by Walsall Council planning officers with a decision expected to be made in the new year.

Agents JBVJ said: “We feel the loss of the Crown Inn will not be detrimental to the area as there are a number of similar public house facilities within close proximity of the site in a more convenient location.

These are Rock Steady Eddie’s – 80 meters from the application site, The Pretty Bricks – 100 meters from the application site, Desi Starr Inn – 245 meters from the application site and The New Navigation Pub – 500 meters from the application site.

“The Crown Inn has seen a decline in patronage due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has created an inability to attract and retain new and existing customers.

“Its current state means it adds to the existing decline of character and activity, yet has the potential to be a landmark residential building for the local area.

“The very nature of public houses depends on attracting and retaining local custom.

“For this reason, the redevelopment of the public house is not economically viable for the applicant as they would require a good level of business which has since dispersed to other venues within the local area to the inability to modernise in the post-pandemic era.

“As the site currently stands, the opportunity for redevelopment allows the opportunity to enhance natural surveillance within the area and to complete the redevelopment of the whole site improving the overall street character.