Sneyd Community Association has announced that their swimming pool will remain permanently closed after a meeting with officials at Walsall Council. Photo: Google.

Following a meeting with Walsall Council, Sneyd Community Association announced on Friday that the pool was unable to reopen.

The pool had been closed for repairs over the last five months and had been hoping to welcome back swimmers, but unfortunately this is not the case.

In a Facebook post, the association said: "We are saddened to inform you that our swimming pool will not be reopening after a meeting with Council Officials yesterday (Thursday, November 17).

"You will receive a text message within the next week explaining what to do next. We have hundreds of children on our registers and therefore have an awful lot of messages to send. Please bear with us, a text will be sent to you soon.

"We thank you all for your continued support over the years and also for your patience and understanding over the past 5 months, we were obviously hoping for a happy ending which was not to be."

When asked why the decision had been made not to reopen the pool, the community association replied: "the decision was due to repair costs plus the huge rise in heating costs."

Both parents and staff have said that they are "gutted" at the decision, fearing the repercussions for the local community.