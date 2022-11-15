Black Country takeaway scores one out of five in latest food hygiene ratings

Food Standards Agency hygiene rating

The one takeaway was among 39 businesses selling food that have been recently inspected by their local councils in conjunction with the agency.

Takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other retailers that sell food are inspected on their hygiene standards. These inspections include assessing handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.

Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.

In the latest ratings, one business scored one-out-of-five, three received a score of two, 10 were rated three, whilst another 10 were given the score of four, and 15 received the top mark of five-out-of-five.

See all the latest ratings below.

One out of five

Dodo Pizza - Walsall Wood at 87 Lichfield Road, Walsall Wood

Two out of five

Carols Chippy, a takeaway at 125 Franchise Street, Wednesbury

Saleem Bagh at Queens Square, Church Street, Cannock

King Pizza, a takeaway at 124 Darlaston Road, Wednesbury

Three out of five

Bobby's Burgers at 20 New Street, Dudley

Dixy Chicken at 250 Duchess Parade, High Street, West Bromwich

The Garden Bar at 200 Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton

Golden Gate Chinese & Cantonese Take at 114 Lichfield Road, Willenhall

Gourmet Peri Peri Chicken also T/A After 5 Desserts at 152 High Street, Brierley Hill

Peninsular Cantonese Restaurant at 336 Chester Road, Aldridge

Regards Restaurant at 47 Anchor Road, Aldridge

Woodhouse Chinese Takeaway at 82 Salters Road, Walsall Wood

Khan's Fish Bar, at 69 Milton Street, Walsall

Lucky Star, at 22 Lower Rushall Street, Walsall

Four out of five

Black Olive at 150 High Street, Princes End

Cellars Indian Cuisine Limited at 166 Lower High Street, Stourbridge

Doxey Fish Bar at 211 Doxey, Stafford

Hollywood Kebab House at 45 Mill Street, Rumer Hill

Pear Tree Working Men's Club at Hardie Avenue, Rugeley

Sandwich Shop at 87 Stafford Street, Willenhall, Walsall

Sedgley Sizzlers at 2 Bull Ring, Sedgley

The Unicorn at 145 Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston, Stourbridge

We Love Carerers at 221 Hagley Road, Stourbridge

Sam An Ella's Cafe, also trading as The Forge Hammer Pizza, at The Forge Hammer Public House, Spring Road, Wolverhampton

Five out of five

The Bluebrick at Broad Gauge Way, Wolverhampton

The Cookhouse at Unit E1 Brook Street Business, Brook Street, Tipton

The Cross at Oldswinford at Glasshouse Hill, Stourbridge

Dr Eamers Distillery Bar at 20-21 Waterfront East, Brierley Hill

Hilly House at 142 Himley Road, Dudle

J's Little Sandwich Shop a takeaway at 659 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton

The Market Café at Brierley Hill Market Hall High Street, Brierley Hill

The Mary Stevens Day Hospice at 221 Hagley Road, Stourbridge

Nanny Edna's Hot Pork Cob Shop at 8 Birdcage Walk, Dudley

Penny's Fish Bar at 59 Long Lane, Halesowen

The Restaurant Hub at Sainsbury's, Alexandra Street, Wolverhampton

Tea 4 Two at 42 Enville Road, Wall Heath, Kingswinford

Wingers at 15 Warstones Drive, Wolverhampton

Wing Lok at 60 Moss Grove, Kingswinford