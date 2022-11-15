Black Country takeaway scores one out of five in latest food hygiene ratings

The one takeaway was among 39 businesses selling food that have been recently inspected by their local councils in conjunction with the agency.
Takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other retailers that sell food are inspected on their hygiene standards. These inspections include assessing handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.
Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.
In the latest ratings, one business scored one-out-of-five, three received a score of two, 10 were rated three, whilst another 10 were given the score of four, and 15 received the top mark of five-out-of-five.
See all the latest ratings below.
One out of five
Dodo Pizza - Walsall Wood at 87 Lichfield Road, Walsall Wood
Two out of five
Carols Chippy, a takeaway at 125 Franchise Street, Wednesbury
Saleem Bagh at Queens Square, Church Street, Cannock
King Pizza, a takeaway at 124 Darlaston Road, Wednesbury
Three out of five
Bobby's Burgers at 20 New Street, Dudley
Dixy Chicken at 250 Duchess Parade, High Street, West Bromwich
The Garden Bar at 200 Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton
Golden Gate Chinese & Cantonese Take at 114 Lichfield Road, Willenhall
Gourmet Peri Peri Chicken also T/A After 5 Desserts at 152 High Street, Brierley Hill
Peninsular Cantonese Restaurant at 336 Chester Road, Aldridge
Regards Restaurant at 47 Anchor Road, Aldridge
Woodhouse Chinese Takeaway at 82 Salters Road, Walsall Wood
Khan's Fish Bar, at 69 Milton Street, Walsall
Lucky Star, at 22 Lower Rushall Street, Walsall
Four out of five
Black Olive at 150 High Street, Princes End
Cellars Indian Cuisine Limited at 166 Lower High Street, Stourbridge
Doxey Fish Bar at 211 Doxey, Stafford
Hollywood Kebab House at 45 Mill Street, Rumer Hill
Pear Tree Working Men's Club at Hardie Avenue, Rugeley
Sandwich Shop at 87 Stafford Street, Willenhall, Walsall
Sedgley Sizzlers at 2 Bull Ring, Sedgley
The Unicorn at 145 Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston, Stourbridge
We Love Carerers at 221 Hagley Road, Stourbridge
Sam An Ella's Cafe, also trading as The Forge Hammer Pizza, at The Forge Hammer Public House, Spring Road, Wolverhampton
Five out of five
The Bluebrick at Broad Gauge Way, Wolverhampton
The Cookhouse at Unit E1 Brook Street Business, Brook Street, Tipton
The Cross at Oldswinford at Glasshouse Hill, Stourbridge
Dr Eamers Distillery Bar at 20-21 Waterfront East, Brierley Hill
Hilly House at 142 Himley Road, Dudle
J's Little Sandwich Shop a takeaway at 659 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton
The Market Café at Brierley Hill Market Hall High Street, Brierley Hill
The Mary Stevens Day Hospice at 221 Hagley Road, Stourbridge
Nanny Edna's Hot Pork Cob Shop at 8 Birdcage Walk, Dudley
Penny's Fish Bar at 59 Long Lane, Halesowen
The Restaurant Hub at Sainsbury's, Alexandra Street, Wolverhampton
Tea 4 Two at 42 Enville Road, Wall Heath, Kingswinford
Wingers at 15 Warstones Drive, Wolverhampton
Wing Lok at 60 Moss Grove, Kingswinford
Woodman Inn at 2 Duck Lane, Codsall