Walsall Burger King branch to open this week – with 1,000 free burgers on offer

By Thomas ParkesWalsall

Burger King is giving away a total of 1,000 free burgers – or plant-based alternatives – to mark the opening of a new branch in Walsall.

The Burger King store will open in Walsall this week.

The fast-food chain will open at Walsall's Crown Wharf Retail Park on Wednesday and will launch the giveaway to customers in the area.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: "We know the people of Walsall love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home."

The deal is first-come-first-served and available exclusive to Burger King app users on the date only at the new branch. People will need to head to burgerkinguk.app.link/ruislip-nro-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free burger.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

