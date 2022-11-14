Walsall Burger King branch to open this week – with 1,000 free burgers on offer

The fast-food chain will open at Walsall's Crown Wharf Retail Park on Wednesday and will launch the giveaway to customers in the area.
Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: "We know the people of Walsall love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home."
The deal is first-come-first-served and available exclusive to Burger King app users on the date only at the new branch. People will need to head to burgerkinguk.app.link/ruislip-nro-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free burger.